Shortly after the close of World War I, Captain Dwight Eisenhower learned about a plan by the US Army to send a convoy of its motorized vehicles across the country. The use of motorized vehicles in war was tested on the WWI battlefields, but the Army wanted to examine their reliability on a cross-country trip. There were also several public relations goals that prompted the convoy. Eisenhower and a colleague travel with the convoy as observers.
The convoy began in Washington on July 9, 1919. The convoy would travel from Washington to San Francisco along the Lincoln Highway (US Route 30). Eisenhower joined the convoy in Frederick, Maryland. From there the caravan headed north to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where it picked up the Lincoln Highway. From Gettysburg they were on to San Francisco.
