As residents of Adams County, we are fortunate to have easy access to the great outdoors; scenic views, open farm fields, and creeks meandering through shady woods are all at our disposal. The Land Conservancy of Adams County takes great pride in having preserved over 11,000 acres of these pristine areas since 1996. However, did you know that preservation of a property is only the start of the process?
After a property is preserved by the land conservancy through the placement of a conservation easement, the land conservancy accepts the responsibility to ensure that the property’s conservation values are protected in perpetuity. One way we ensure that these timeless qualities are maintained is through annual monitoring visits.
Each spring, the land conservancy sends a written reminder to the owner of a preserved property informing them that a land conservancy staff member and some trained volunteers will be visiting the preserved property in a few weeks’ time as part of our regular monitoring process. Property owners are invited to be present for the monitoring visit, but it is not required.
The purpose of a monitoring visit is two-fold: monitoring allows the land conservancy to verify that the conservation values of the property remain intact and also serves as an opportunity for the land conservancy to develop a relationship with the property owner. During each monitoring visit, representatives from the land conservancy will walk the preserved property for a brief inspection and will answer any questions that the landowner may have about their conservation easement.
As a former employee and current board member of the Land Conservancy of Adams County, I have had the pleasure of visiting over 150 properties that have been preserved by our organization. These properties are spread through the county and are in specific regions that were deemed especially appropriate for preservation by municipal and county planners. While many of these properties are still owned by the individual or family that decided to preserve their land, an increasing number of properties are now in their second or third generation of ownership since the property was preserved. Monitoring presents a perfect opportunity for land conservancy representatives to introduce ourselves to these new property owners and to build a rapport with them.
During the monitoring visits that I have assisted with, I have been struck by both the beauty of our preserved properties as well as the kindness and dedication of property owners who have partnered with the land conservancy. Each monitoring visit affirms to me the important work that the land conservancy does in preserving the best of Adams County — both now and forever.
If you would like to learn more about the Land Conservancy of Adams County or are interested in preserving your property, please visit our website at www.lcacnet.org. There you can learn more about our important work in preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County.
The land conservancy is an accredited 501©(3) member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County. For further information, call 717-334-2828, email LCAC@adamscounty.us, or visit the website www.LCACnet.org.
