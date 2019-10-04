When you think about happenings at the library, you probably think about story times and other programming for children. And sure, we definitely have lots of those types of programs happening at each of the six library branches in Adams County every week. But we haven’t forgotten about the adults in our community; we offer lots of fun activities and learning opportunities for grown-ups as well.
Each of our six branches hosts monthly book discussion groups, and they’re varied enough to satisfy nearly everyone’s interests. Many of the groups read a variety of genres throughout the year, and some offer themed book discussions. Gettysburg hosts an Historical Fiction book club, and both Gettysburg and New Oxford host a Mystery book club, so you can get your crime-solving fix each month. If you want to try something a little different and add a little food or coffee to your reads, we have opportunities for that as well. New Oxford hosts a monthly Books & Brews discussion at Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery, and both Harbaugh-Thomas and Carroll Valley put a spin on book clubs by hosting a monthly Cookbook Club, where each participant brings a dish and recipe to share. To reserve your place in these groups and checkout a copy of the current month’s book, simply call or stop by the participating branch.
