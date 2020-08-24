Back in May, with the cancellation of the 2018 Festival still fresh in our minds, representatives of the YWCA and Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice began putting our heads together virtually to think about an alternative Festival. Without a crystal ball to see what the September COVID-19 scene would look like, we thought first of a scaled-down festival with musical performances and food trucks. At that point, we had even signed a few contracts. But both the Gettysburg Recreation Park and Gov. Tom Wolf were leery of more than 250 people gathering in one place, so we did some more thinking.
From June on, an organizing committee has met weekly via Zoom to plan Adams County Heritage Festival Month, a virtual celebration available via YouTube on the Interfaith Council for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) website for the entire month of September. In keeping with our commitment to celebrate various cultures and encourage unity in our community, we invited a cross-section of ethnic families to tell their stories of immigration, religion and heritage. We added children, always central to the Festival, with a children’s story, the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, and photos of the Healthy Adams Bicycle/ Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) bike parade.
