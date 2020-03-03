During April, National Volunteer month, the Volunteer Administrators Network (VAN) of Adams County is sponsoring a Virtual Volunteer Fair. With a click of a mouse, you will be able to explore dozens of organizations and their volunteer opportunities; and learn how you can make a difference in our community.
Launched in 2008 by United Way of Adams County, VAN provides education, training, resources and networking opportunities for individuals and organizations working with volunteers. VAN serves as an information and support network; provides volunteer management education and training opportunities with a focus on recruitment, retention and recognition; advocates for issues related to volunteers and volunteerism; and is committed to promoting and increasing volunteerism among all ages. The Network meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at locations throughout the county hosted by members.
