Being a parent is hard. And finding time to work out and get into a routine is hard, too. Babysitters and childcare can add up and the next thing you know, your exercise routine and your self-care go by the wayside.
That’s why we at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County are trying to make both of these things a little easier for our members. Effective Sept. 1, Y Wee Care, formerly the TLC center, will be free to members.
That means you can drop off your wee one and work out, take a class, swim or do all of the above while our experienced staff — Jackie, Lindsey, and Taylor — watch your children. Y Wee Care will be available for children ages 6 weeks to 8 years. Children under the age of 12 months can only be in Y Wee Care for one hour, while older children can be there for up to two hours.
We changed this to help our members have one less obstacle to get in shape, stay in shape or just stay connected to our YW community, all while exploring the “all under one roof” options we offer with free and accessible parking.
You can try a spin class, swim, play racquetball, pickle ball, volleyball or basketball. You can lift weights, take a Zumba class, de-stress with a Gentle Yoga class, hit the treadmill or elliptical.
We know when it comes to working out, a groove can become a rut and that the best workout is the one you’ll do and stick with. Now that Y Wee Care is free, you can explore different options and see which works for you.
The benefits of regular exercise go beyond just getting in shape. Sometimes it’s nice to just blow off some steam or get some time to yourself. We understand that, and whether you’re looking to get into a routine or get back into a routine, the YWCA is here to help. Come in and stay awhile. Take a look around and take care of yourself. We’ll take care of your wee ones. Free.
Y Wee Care is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and Monday-Thursday 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Please call 717-334-9171 to check availability and to make reservations.
Kristen Mooney is the membership director at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
