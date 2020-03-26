Last fall when we began planning for this year’s art auction, there was an air of excitement and enthusiasm that I hadn’t seen for a while. Last year, for the first time, we’d held the auction at a new venue, the Adams County Arts Council, and had worried about a lot of new things. But the auction couldn’t have gone better.
The excitement carried into this year. Even before our first planning meeting, we’d received more than a dozen donations of art, most from local collectors who let us cherry-pick from their collection. Another big donation soon followed. Steve Heisley, who makes the Bluebird boxes we offer each year through a silent auction, added some fancy birdhouses to his donations this year. We experimented with soliciting for Art Auction Patrons to financially support our effort and were pleased with the early results. So overall, we were encouraged by the response to our little tweaks and were eagerly looking forward to more ways to improve our event in its 23rd edition.
