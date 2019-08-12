I want to let you know this month about our event that raises money devoted solely to the fight against breast cancer. The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raises awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. It is a noncompetitive walk that brings people together to make a difference for those who have been touched by breast cancer. The money raised funds innovative breast cancer research, provides free information and patient support, and helps people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable. Information and services are available by calling 1-800-227-2345 anytime day or night and they are available to anyone anywhere facing a cancer diagnosis.
Our closest Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at City Island in Harrisburg. Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million passionate participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year. Visit the website at www.makingstrideswalk.org/harrisburg to register yourself or get a team together and register your team. On-site registration for the event begins at 7:30 AM and the walk is set to start at 8:30 AM. Teams and individuals are welcome to start walking then or a little later as the event runs until noontime.
Since 1993, more than 14 million supporters have raised more than $870 million nationwide. AVON is our National Presenting Sponsor. We have over 235 participants and more than 112 teams already signed up for southcentral PA’s event and they have raised over $108,163 toward the goal for 2019 of $725,000.
You can also find information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer website about the 3rd Annual Duck Derby to be held on Sunday, September 1 at the Kipona Festival in Riverfront Park and on the Making Strides tribute garden which allows you to honor or remember a loved one who has had breast cancer.
Here are words from one of my co-workers and the Harrisburg Making Strides Against Breast Cancer staff partner, Shaq Glover, Community Development Manager. “Because of the determination of Making Strides supporters, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction.” “At the event, communities embrace a bittersweet mix of purpose – celebrating survivorship and paying meaningful tributes to loved ones lost. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by breast cancer.”
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/harrisburg or contact Shaq Glover at 717-707-0299 or Harrisburgpastrides@cancer.org.
