The Electronic Device Turn-in Event on June 15 went very smoothly. There were 68 customers and a total of 180 items were dropped off, with the majority being TVs and microwaves rather than computers. We received many compliments from participants as well as Waste Connections staff on how smoothly and quickly it went. Many thanks to staff members Tammy Murdorf, Rob Harbaugh, and Bradley LaBure, council President Susan Naugle, Councilman Chris Berger and his son, and committee members Steve Zimmerman, Larry Weikert, and John Butterfield for helping. The next event, free of charge to Gettysburg residents, will be Sept. 21, and preregistration may take place at 717-337-0724 or on the borough website (www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling).
Stuart Kravits, who is active in the recycling program at The Links, recently asked if the new highly-touted transparent recyclable bags made by Hefty and Glad would be acceptable to contain recyclable items in the blue bins. I contacted Douglas Key, operations director of Waste Connections Inc., and he promptly replied, “This subject comes up frequently but usually regarding the use of the regular black or white trash bags. The use of regular trash bags is discouraged primarily because the drivers can’t tell what is trash and what is recycling. The recycling centers hate when we guess wrong and they have to deal with trash. In that case, they have the option to refuse our loads due to contamination issues or bill us for the disposal of the trash and contaminated items. As to the Hefty or Glad bags, they are designed for use in the recycling stream. They are transparent which makes them easy to identify and the contents are visible. Feel free to use them if it makes the process easier for you.” Both brands are available at Lowes or Amazon, but be certain to buy transparent ones meant for recycling.
In last month’s article I listed ways one could reduce the use of one-use disposable plastic items, but here’s one that had not occurred to me until a friend mentioned it. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 2 billion disposable razors are thrown out in the U.S. each year. That’s because on average, disposable razors only last about five weeks and then are trashed. Instead of spending around $200 every year on something you throw away, David Rachelson of Rubiconglobal suggests using non-disposable safety razors as the most environmentally friendly solution.
Most of us now remember to bring our eco-friendly, reusable tote to the grocery store, but what to do about produce? Those plastic bags that hold fresh fruits and vegetables are rarely used more than once so they’re yet another unnecessary single-use option amidst a growing sea of reusable bags. Cotton produce bags are available in many styles and sizes at eartheasy.com, organiccottonmart.com, or Amazon. A report released last month by global risk group Verisk Maplecroft found that the U.S. produces 12 percent of global municipal solid waste, three times the global average, despite it representing just 4 percent of the world’s population. We must focus on reducing our love affair with one-use products and increasing our re-using of ordinary products because our national recycling system is buckling under the strain.
