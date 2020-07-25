The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania was first organized on Nov. 19, 1938, on the 75th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address. The organization developed from the growing interest of many Lincoln students throughout the state and the nation in the life and character of Abraham Lincoln, and the importance of preserving his ideals and undertaking the quality of his greatness.
The idea of informal meetings attended by any individuals who had a special interest in Lincoln lore seems to have originated with Dr. Lewis Warren, director of the Lincoln National Life Foundation. He encouraged the organization of interested groups throughout the country, suggesting informal meetings for fellowship and discussion of experiences in the collection and study of Lincoln material. Many of these groups were formed in various parts of the nation, usually associated with a particular town, city or state.
