It’s not surprising that someone like me who spent childhood summers in Georgian Bay developed a wholehearted belief in a benevolent Creator. What was more of a shock was discovering later in life that God is also present in cities and slums, in deserts, and in humans amid all of our failings. This summer as again I unwind “off the grid” in the rustic paradise of my youth, I’m saddened by the thought of what we are doing to creation. The evidence of climate change is all around me in the Ontario cottage built by my parents and grandparents in the 1950s. There is the now unused wood-burning stove that my mother cooked on every day during those summers sixty years ago. We ran there to get dressed on chilly mornings, and to change into dry clothes after a swim. There is the beloved fireplace, built of multi-colored quartz and igneous rock brought by my folks from all over the Bay, a hearth for drinking hot chocolate and relaxing after a day of blueberry-picking or fishing. We still have a fire on chilly evenings.
But that happens now only three or four times each summer. Most telling of all, the closet in our guest room is half full of lined woolen winter coats. Once essentials for boat trips in early June and late August, gradually they have accumulated there, among other unused necessities of a once cool climate.
I still remember first hearing of the temperature hitting 90 degrees in this part of northern Ontario, perhaps 25 years ago. Now we have even experienced heat waves over 100, though thankfully temperatures above the 80s are still unusual, here in paradise. But what about Bangladesh, and the flooded islands of the Pacific? In 50 more years, we’ll be asking what about Florida, and New York City. Yet there is good news from Canada. According to a report on the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) radio channel, someone has just done a study projecting the effect of planting trees all over the world. What if a corps of young environmentalists planted thousands, perhaps millions of trees? The study showed that this increase in trees worldwide would substantially reduce climate change and global warming. This was theoretical. It was assumed to be impossible to plant so many trees. But I find myself wondering why? Maybe it is the uplifting effect of loon calls over water, wind in the pines and the song of yellow warblers, but I think it’s worth challenging that disbelief. Why can’t we start a global campaign to plant tree after tree?
True, any new battle in the fight against climate change runs the risk of becoming an excuse to avoid the difficult work of reducing carbon emissions, the top priority for all of us who want to save the planet and restore the beauty of God’s creation. Eliminating single-use plastics is on the agenda in Canada too, something that has already been initiated in New Zealand. The US must reduce carbon emissions and eliminate single-use plastics too, if necessary, city by city, and state by state. But why not add planting trees all over the world? If the flawed but stubborn human species has spread greenhouse gases everywhere, why can’t we spread trees? It’s worth considering. Canada, thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.