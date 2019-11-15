The year 2020 marks several anniversaries of note. In 1820, the Missouri Compromise arguably brought the United States one step closer to civil war, with the demarcation of slave states versus free states. In 1870, postcards made their debut in the US mail. In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified. 1945 saw the end of World War II. Fifty years ago, the near disaster of Apollo 13 had millions of Americans anxiously look to the sky.
But, did you know the Adams County Library System also has cause to celebrate in 2020? The library system is turning 75 next year. The initial conception for a countywide system began in November 1939, when a group of citizens, county librarians from other parts of the state, and the Pennsylvania state librarian discussed the possibility of a countywide system with the Adams County commissioners. After years of planning, the Adams County Library System began taking membership requests in February 1945. The initial call for 3,000 members was met with great success. When the library opened on Carlisle Street in 1946, community members and businesses could browse through thousands of materials for all ages. A few years later, the need for space prompted the move from Carlisle Street to the “old jail” in Gettysburg on High Street; today, it is the Gettysburg Municipal building and police station. In 1992, the library system moved yet again, this time to the current Gettysburg Library and Adams County Library System location at 140 Baltimore Street. Over the years, the library system has added services to fit the needs of the Adams County communities, with service outlets in Biglerville, Carroll Valley, Littlestown, New Oxford, and a member library in East Berlin, as well as a growing outreach service.
