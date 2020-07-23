The Silent Generation was born between 1925 and 1945; the youngest members are now 75 years old. Those still alive account for less than 10 percent of the country’s population.
Members of the Silent Generation were born in years of economic collapse and war. The oldest members of the Silent Generation came of age during the Great Depression, a time of widespread unemployment when many families struggled to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. Then came World War II and the sacrifices it required. The youngest members came of age in an era of post-war prosperity and stability, raised in an era free from technology. When they first entered adolescence and young adulthood, they were on the receiving end of a barrage of societal criticism. Usually when older generations complain about “what’s the matter with kids today,” they bring up faults like laziness, lack of responsibility, or wild immorality. But when it came to the Silent Generation, the kids were criticized for being too agreeable, too pliable, and too silent.
