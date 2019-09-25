Were you aware of one of Gettysburg’s go-to summer destinations? If not, that’s alright, I will share the details so that you are not left out. As the assistant aquatics director of the Gettysburg YWCA, I support our efforts to create an aquatics program that meets the needs of our community members. I have been active in the eight months I have worked for the YWCA to contribute to our overall operations, but also to develop what we offer and advance our efforts.
Aquatics has played a large role in my own development and life experiences — participating in and competing in aquatics programs as a teenager, lifeguarding, enrolling and serving in the United States Navy, and making aquatics-based programs my professional focus during my post-military career. My work at the YWCA has afforded me the opportunity to share my life experiences in aquatics and contribute to another’s development. It has been rewarding learnin directly from our members how our facility and the knowledge we provide has helped to improve their well-being. While overall operations are my primary focus, during the past summer season, I concentrated on our outdoor facility.
