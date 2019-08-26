In addition to a terrific musical line-up, delicious ethnic food and an array of nonprofit booths, the 28th annual Adams County Heritage Festival will feature passports for visitors to a variety of cultural displays. Scheduled for Sept.15, from noon until 4 p.m., the festival will take place at the Gettysburg Recreation Park on Long Lane. The festival planning committee has also announced a rain venue inside at the YWCA. The show will go on, whatever the weather.
And what a show it is. First off, at noon, will be Rodney Yeaple, bag piper and pipemaster of the York Pipe Band, who marches around the perimeter of the festival to officially open it. Proclamations and invocations will be followed at 12:15 p.m. by a lively Irish duo, the Rovin’ Bog Hoppers. Dancers from the Shree Academy of Indian Dance in Mechanicsburg will perform graceful Bharat Natyam dance at 1:10 p.m. in shimmering traditional costumes.
The stars of the show, Rebolu, an Afro-Columbian trio from New York City, who offer a soul-stirring mix of African and Latin rhythms, will take the stage at 2:10 p.m. Last but certainly not least, at 3:10 p.m. will be Klinger-McFry, a local band with a big following, performing Zydeco and roots music. Picnic tables positioned in front of the stage permit you to savor great ethnic food while enjoying superb music and dance. Featured in the food pavilion will be South Asian, Jewish, Mexican, Philippine and Chinese food, as well as ice cream and chicken wings in food trucks.
Craft vendors and demonstrators have always been a part of the festival, and this year is no exception. Look for Bosnian handcrafts from Sarajevo Phoenix, Erin Brown’s postcards and paintings, Carol Gooding’s decorated eggs, and Jack Olszewski’s polished rocks and jewelry. Catharine Roth will be on hand to demonstrate rug braiding, along with Gail Baumgardner who does tatting, and Tom Jolin and Mark Wilson with their handmade musical instruments and clogging demonstration. The aroma of freshly baked bread will announce Bakewell Farm’s extensive bread-making exhibit.
What about those passports? Colorful displays illustrating the cultures of Albania, Iran, Myanmar, Cambodia, Japan and East Timor will be featured, along with individuals who can answer questions about various objects. Festival-goers can get their passports stamped at those international booths and learn more about lesser-known countries. A major goal of the festival is not only to honor local cultures but also to discover new places on the world map. As you enter, don’t forget to put a pin in that map to tell where your ancestors came from.
Children can further pursue the theme of Look Beyond Your Horizon at the special children’s area organized by local artist Annie Byrne. Key symbols of this theme are giraffes and unicorns, gentle giants and mythical beings. Children can use foam noodles, face painting, masks, balloons and hairbands to transform themselves into giraffes, unicorns or blends of the two, with a take-home creature guaranteed.
Nonprofit organizations in Adams County always welcome the opportunity to share information about their projects and services at the Heritage Festival. This year, no fewer than 25 organizations will be present, some for the first time. This year’s festival is one you won’t want to miss, an annual celebration of music, food and arts that is unique to south-central Pennsylvania.
