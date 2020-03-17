“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28
The paths that lead men to the Adams Rescue Mission (ARM) are as varied as those who find hope there. Jim Staub, director of men’s ministries, says that about half the residents suffer from alcohol or drug abuse, but all share the vulnerability of life on the edge of poverty. Too often, a single bad decision leads to job loss and homelessness. Others are victims of a wealthy society that can’t seem to find a place for everyone at the abundant table that many like to think is available for anyone willing to work for it. At the ARM, they experience the unconditional love that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned in “the beloved community.”
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.