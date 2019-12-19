Looking for the perfect gift for your favorite youngster? The East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) is proud to host the 25th year of our all-volunteer run Youth Basketball Program. This program offers a fun-based, non-competitive approach to learning the basics of basketball. The emphasis will be on an introduction to and the development of playing basketball in a team environment. All children play regardless of experience. The focus is on socialization, building self-esteem, and building character, along with ball handling, shooting technique, rebounding and defensive principles.
Last year, boys and girls ranging from 5 to 16 years of age at many skill levels participated in our program. Youth are divided into the age groups. Most games are played on Saturday with the exception of the 15-and-older team which plays on Friday evening. Saturday games begin Jan. 25 and run through March 14. There is a $45 fee per youth with a $25 fee for an additional youth in the same family.
