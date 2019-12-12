Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are wonderful and busy times for most people. There are many tasks to accomplish and lots of expectations, so it can also be a very stressful time. What can we do to reduce the stress in our lives during this time? Effective communication can help.
Two attitudes that are essential in good communication are respect for other people and interest in what they have to say. The best way to show love and respect is by listening so you understand what another person is saying, and asking for clarification to be sure you understand. Sometimes people are so focused on what they are doing that they don’t see what is happening in the life of a spouse, family member, or friend. It can even happen that someone takes family members “for granted” and treats them with less respect than would be given to someone not as close. Remember that it is always best to treat all people, especially those closest to you, the way you like to be treated.
