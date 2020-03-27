During this uncertain time, while the library system is closed and we’re practicing the art of social distancing, the library system will continue to fulfill our mission of opening gateways for exploration. We have a variety of resources available through our website that are educational (Kids InfoBits, Mango Languages) and fun (Freegal, cloudLibrary). There are also many other organizations who are making their online resources available for free, so we would like to share a few with you. This is only a partial list of resources; many more will be shared through our social media channels in the days to come.
First, Scholastic has opened a Learn at Home website, www.scholastic.com/learnathome. This website is free and provides your children of all ages 20 days of activities, videos and challenges. Each day’s activity lasts about three hours. There are virtual field trips and much more available to explore.
