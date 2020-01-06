It is officially the new year, and Destination Gettysburg is excited for what’s in store. Our marketing initiatives for this year will continue to focus on inspiring travelers to make their own history through authentic and creative storytelling that feels personalized to each of their interests.
One of the projects we’re most excited about is our new website. For the update, we are working with Madden Media, an agency that specializes in the travel industry and working with destination marketing organizations. The new website will launch this spring, which will also include a page for Gettysburg Tourism Works in hopes that we can continue to tell inspiring industry stories. Along with the website, we will rebuild and launch another destination app that will complement our new website for a more seamless user experience.
