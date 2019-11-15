Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in veterans has been discussed in health and activist spheres; however, the specific effects of PTSD in women veterans has not been addressed. Studies are now showing that both the etiologies and effects of PTSD are gender-specific. This is in no way to disregard the effects of PTSD in male veterans, but merely stress the fact that some of its causes and effects are unique to females. A trigger may cause one veteran to erupt with anger and rage whereas the same trigger can send another into depression and possibly suicide.
As more women serve in the armed forces, the rate of PTSD in women veterans is similar to those of their male counterparts. The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) reports that while 20% of female veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan experience PTSD, this number is increasing. Some of this is certainly the result of combat related stress, though Military Sexual Trauma (MST) is almost exclusive to female veterans. VA screening found that over 24 percent of female veterans suffer from MST while just 1.3% of male veterans screened positive for it. Sufferers of MST were found to be three times more likely to suffer mental health issues, including PTSD.
