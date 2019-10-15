While most people are getting ready for Trick or Treat, the Holiday Family Outreach (HFO) is in full jingle preparing for its 65th year of bringing Christmas to low-income residents of Adams County. HFO volunteers work long and hard each year to make sure that families have toys for their children and the elderly have food for the holidays. Each year, thanks to the generosity of so many in our community, HFO raises $50,000. This money helps us bring Christmas to 500 families each year, providing two new toys for more than 1,200 children, as well as providing 1,500 Kennie’s Market food certificates valued at $30 to families, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Get on Santa’s “Good List”! Instead of exchanging gifts with family members, friends, or fellow office workers, make a cash donation to HFO. Make this a family affair and teach your children the “reason for the season” by having them help you shop for new toys to donate; or, clean out their toy chests and donate gently used toys they no longer play with. Not only will this help them gain a greater understanding of what other children may not have, but they will also have a greater appreciation for all that they do have.
