Destination Gettysburg is the official destination marketing organization for Adams County. Our primary role, as outlined in state law, is to use our lodging tax revenue to attract visitors to the county. The ultimate goal in our marketing is to drive overnight stays resulting in higher spending in the market, not just with lodging properties, but with shops, attractions, restaurants, fuel stations, and other ancillary businesses. This in turn will drive employment. It is all about the positive economic impact for Adams County. Our marketing programs include print, radio, billboards, and a large array of digital channels.
One specific campaign ran with Expedia from May 15 through July 18. The goal was to drive new visitors to the market, targeting travelers who had previously searched for destinations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C. and New York City. Display ads ran on the main Expedia site as well as their portfolio sites including Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, and Hotwire driving traffic to a landing page where the potential visitor could learn more about the destination, click through to our official website, and book their lodging. Destination Gettysburg invested $30,000 in this campaign which garnered 2.3 million impressions and a click-through-rate of 0.08 percent. The ultimate results were $144,387 in accommodation bookings, which is a 481 percent return on investment. The program also generated additional revenue in restaurants, local attractions and various other businesses.
Campaigns with Expedia also provide great data. During the campaign period, room night bookings were up by 40 rooms per day, a 22.9 percent increase. Of these bookings, the majority were for one night (49.4 percent), with an additional 32.8 percent staying for two nights. The remaining bookings were for up to nine nights. Additionally, we learned that 61.6 percent of bookings were for multiple adults, with 26 percent representing the family market, and 12.4 percent single travelers. Nearly 40 percent arrived in market within two weeks of the booking and 67 percent within 30 days.
This is just one example of how Destination Gettysburg invests the lodging tax dollars and tracks our return on investment, producing an annual economic impact of $726 million dollars to the Gettysburg and Adams County economy. For additional information, visit www.gettysburgtourismworks.com
