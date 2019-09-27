October is quickly approaching, which means the Adams County Library System’s month long celebration of the Adams County Reads One Book program is very near. I’m very happy to present the list of programs, discussions, and events taking place throughout the month in conjunction with this year’s One Book selection, “What the Dead Leave Behind” by Rosemary Simpson.
Stop by a book discussion at any library location in October. Littlestown Library will hold the discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., join the discussion at the New Oxford Area Library. The Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin will hold its discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville will host its discussion on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., visit the Gettysburg Library for the discussion. Carroll Valley Library will host its discussion on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. The month of discussions ends with a discussion at Deja Brew Coffee and Bakery in New Oxford, hosted by the New Oxford Area Library, Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
