We all need positivity in life to keep sane. Cable news pundits are screaming at us 24 hours a day, personal finances can be a huge stressor and there is always the cloud of making sure family and friends are OK.
Positive moments make us feel good and give us energy to get through more challenging times. Unfortunately, uplifting experiences don’t tend to occur as spontaneously as stressors. To combat that, we should schedule periods of time to participate in activities that make us feel good.
So, please put Sunday, Nov. 3 on your schedule and email me today that you have done so.
The Gettysburg Battlefield Half Marathon will travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and parts of Gettysburg and Cumberland Township that morning. About 500 runners will participate and they will need your support.
If you are not a runner, that’s OK. We have lots of spots open for volunteers.
It is inspiring to see people who have trained for months run through this beautiful area. This half marathon is like no other. There are not massive crowds cheering people on – most of the run is done in solitude while reflecting on what happened here 156 years ago.
However, the runners still need support – specifically your support. They need you to distribute cups of water or a snack and encourage them to keep moving. They need you to be on the course in case something prevents them from completing it. They need you to be at the finish line, cheering them on and handing them a snack.
I promise you that you will feel good after volunteering. Not only will you be helping runners achieve a goal of completing the half marathon, but you will be helping two great organizations – YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Gettysburg Foundation.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is a membership organization that has been meeting the needs of our entire community for over 90 years. The YW is the largest child care provider in Adams County. It works towards racial justice and the economic empowerment of women. The YW offers a fantastic fitness center with the only public indoor swimming pool.
The Gettysburg Foundation’s mission, in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS), is to enhance the preservation and understanding of the heritage and lasting significance of Gettysburg and its national parks. The Foundation focuses its work primarily on the battle of Gettysburg and its context in the American Civil War, as well as President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Assistance is also given to occasionally support the Eisenhower National Historic Site, President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s residence in the Gettysburg community.
Volunteering at the Gettysburg Battlefield Marathon will only take two to three hours of your time but the energy it will give you has the potential to last for several days, even longer. The more volunteers we get, the more successful the race will be. I know it’s only August, but we all get busy and find tons of excuses not to do something – commit now, reap the rewards later! Plus, I will be very grateful to know that I have the core group secured so I can focus on other aspects of the race.
