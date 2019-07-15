As the galaxy we live in, the Milky Way is all around us all the time, but late summer nights bring the brightest portion of it into best view. A dark site and a clear, moonless night are a must for seeing the Milky Way arching high overhead. It’s a memorable sight, especially given that most Americans live in places where the Milky Way is never visible owing to artificial light. This month we will get to know the Milky Way: what it is and how to see it.
The Milky Way is a galaxy containing a few hundred billion stars, their planets, various stellar remnants and clouds of gas and dust, and (it is proposed) dark matter. Almost everything you can see in the night sky without optical aid is a part of the Milky Way, yet it is only one of two trillion or more galaxies in the observable universe. These galaxies are not sprinkled randomly through space, but rather occur in clusters with huge voids between them. Our Milky Way is a member of the Local Group, containing three large galaxies (the Andromeda Galaxy, the Milky Way, and the Triangulum Galaxy) and dozens of smaller members and satellite galaxies. The Local Group is in turn a member of the Virgo Supercluster. The Andromeda and Triangulum galaxies are 2,500,000 and 2,700,000 light years away from us respectively. The central part of the Virgo Cluster lies about 65,000,000 light years away. The Milky Way itself is disk-shaped, around 105,000 light years in diameter but only on average 1,000 light years thick, with a thicker bulge in the center. If you could view the Milky Way from outside, you would see a spiral or “whirlpool” pattern. Our solar system is in one of those spiral arms out about 25,000 light years from the center. As you read this we are moving in our orbit around the galactic center at 490,000 miles per hour. Even at that pace it takes 240,000,000 years to complete one orbit.
But back to the night sky. Knowing the galaxy is a thin disk, you may understand why it appears as a band of light in the sky. When we look along the plane of the galaxy’s disk we see the accumulated light of millions of faint stars. But when we look anywhere else in the sky we see mostly only those stars that are near us in the galactic disk. The ancient Greeks called that band of light galaxías kýklos, or “milky circle.” That is fitting because the Milky Way does really circle the heavens, running through constellations such as Cygnus, Aquila, and Sagittarius in our summer sky, and Perseus, Auriga, and Orion in the winter sky. The summer Milky Way is brighter because in that direction we are looking inward, toward the galaxy center. To see the Milky Way this month, you’ll want to wait until the last week of July. (New Moon is July 31.) 11 p.m. will be a prime time. Pick a clear night and a location as far from artificial lights as you can get. Be sure to let your eyes adapt to the darkness (that means no flashlights and cell phones off). The hazy band of our own home galaxy will be running from the southern horizon and passing almost overhead near the constellation Cygnus the Swan. When you see it, take time to sit back and think about what it is you’re beholding.
