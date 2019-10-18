Buy your holiday gift cards while supporting Literacy in Adams County. The Adams County Literacy Council is having its annual gift card sale and orders are due no later than Oct. 31. Pick up your order form today at 1685 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, or call 717-479-7033. Also, save the date! Saturday, April 4, the Adams County Literacy Council will hold a free tutor training to those interested in becoming a volunteer tutor. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.
Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Capital Region are teaming up to host a Volunteer Appreciation & Exploration Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event is a free drop-in from 9:30 a.m. to noon at ACOFA offices, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg. Light refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is required. Linda Thompson, the Adams County Office for Aging (ACOFA) community services director, said the event is designed to showcase and recognize ACOFA volunteers engaged in valuable service to the community, such as Meals on Wheels, APPRISE/Medicare counseling, friendly visitors to the homebound, volunteer drivers, chore services, Ombudsman for residents of nursing facilities, Frozen Meal Delivery, tax preparation, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.