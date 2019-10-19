The Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg meets each month at 7 p.m. at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall on Middle Street. There are Civil War roundtables across America, but only one Gettysburg, of course.
As such, we are privileged to hear from some of the nation’s foremost historians, among them Michael K. Shaffer, who teaches history at Kennesaw State University. Professor Shaffer was with us recently, speaking about his newest book, “In Memory of Self and Comrades: Thomas Wallace Colley’s Recollections of Civil War Service in the 1st Virginia Cavalry.” Michael did not lack for resource material, Colley having left seven journals written in his own hand.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Roundtable of Gettysburg, characterized by a past president as “The most important roundtable, in the most important small town, at the most important battlefield, in the most important country in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.