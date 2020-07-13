The month of July in the United States will be like few others, with political divisiveness and a pandemic getting more headlines than the July 4 celebrations that usually highlight the month. In Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, the third-largest city in the country of Nicaragua, this month is also a time out of joint with past years.
July is a time of celebrations like the “repliegue,” which commemorates the Sandinista tactical retreat in late June of 1979 as the guerilla army fought against the right-wing dictatorship of the Somoza family which ruled the country for over forty years. In more recent times, this has been an annual celebratory march of 12 to 15 miles between the cities of Managua & Masaya. With the pandemic rampant in Nicaragua, there isn’t much to celebrate and the event in which thousands repeat the 1979 march was cancelled this year.
