I did an interview with David Bradley last week. He is a patriarch in community action and has been instrumental in crafting the legislation around the Community Services Block Grant funding which allows agencies such as ours to be able to quickly respond to community needs. During our discussion he asked how we were doing amid this crisis.
I reflected on that question last night. In this position I have been through some difficult times. Budget impasses. Funding cuts. Closing programs. But this crisis is so different. We have a pandemic and people from all walks of life are responding in very different ways, but universally, the pain is real. The visible nature of race in our country and the impact of systemic racism is visible in a way that enables large swaths of our population to see it and say enough. Economic hardships are impacting countless people from business owners to childcare providers.
Megan Shreve is the chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs Inc. Their mission is: Empower families and engage the community to pursue innovative and effective solutions to break the cycle of poverty.
