On Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m., the Carroll Valley Library will be participating in a fun family event called National Night Out. This annual event occurs on the first Tuesday in August. It is a time set aside throughout the United States for communities to get together and meet their local policemen, firefighters, social service agencies and emergency responders. The purpose is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and those who have taken an oath to protect them.
This is the 14th year that the Carroll Valley Police have hosted this event. It will be held in the Carroll Valley Commons, which is located at 5685 Fairfield Road, Fairfield. The Police department will display and explain some of their equipment and vehicles. The Fairfield Fire Department and Adams Regional EMS will have fire trucks and an ambulance for kids to explore. There will also be face painting, children’s tattoos and a Moon Bounce. If you don’t want to make dinner that evening, Boy Scout Troop 76 will be providing free hot dogs, chips and a drink for kids through age 12. The Boy Scouts will also be making snow cones, Antietam Dairy will have ice cream treats, and Poppa J’s will have food and drinks for purchase.
The Adams County SPCA will be on site to provide rabies shots for $10 and microchips for $25 for both dogs and cats. Other community groups, such as your local library (yay!), will have booths to provide information about their organizations. So, don’t miss this fun and informational night out at the park.
Preschool story time at the Carroll Valley Library will continue through the summer and fall on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts with Miss Crystal. Bring your toddler and enjoy a morning at the library.
Don’t miss baby storytime on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Babies and their parent or caregiver will sing songs, do fingerplays, read books, and have playtime. It’s a great way to introduce your little one to the library.
Danny the therapy dog visits the Carroll Valley Library the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Reading to a therapy dog helps to build confidence in new or reluctant readers. So, bring your child to the library to read to Danny. He is an excellent listener. All readers will also receive one of our Team KPets trading cards featuring our favorite pup!
If you are interested in essential oils, sign up for our class on the second Monday of every month at 6:45 p.m. The topic on Aug. 12 will be gut health. Please call 717-642-6009 to reserve your spot.
The Carroll Valley Library is located at 5685 Fairfield Road. Our phone number is 717-642-6009. Hours of operation are: Monday and Thursday 2–8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 11 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Hope to see you soon!
