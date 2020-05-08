Adams County Library System continuously works to open gateways for exploration. Within our libraries we offer skills’ classes, technology tutoring, high-speed internet (with download speeds up to 1GB/second), entertaining and educational programming for all ages, and more. There is no cost to take advantage of these services. However, due to COVID-19, a number of these offerings are temporarily suspended while others have been adopted for virtual participation.
Providing Adams County with access to information in the way of books, audio-books, magazines, and music remains a goal of the Adams County Library System (ACLS) during this time. We are pleased and proud to offer many resources to the community which will allow library cardholders to access these items digitally. These offerings are not new to ACLS. However, we have made a point to allocate increased funding for additional materials in digital formats since we have seen their use skyrocket since the beginning of the pandemic.
