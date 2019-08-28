Why should you give? Many of us already know giving feels good and it is good for our community. But if you’re on the fence about giving or don’t think giving is for you, I encourage you to read on. Today, I’m sharing five of the best kept secrets from our community’s most generous people. And it’s not what you’d expect.
It’s yours to give! You’ve worked hard, made some good or difficult choices in life and now you have a few dollars to show for it. You can stay in control of your giving by deciding what charity, community, or issue will benefit from your generosity. If it’s yours, it’s yours to decide and yours to give. Have fun with that decision. You’ve earned it.
Live longer! It is a fact that people who include a charitable bequest in their will or trust live on average seven years longer than those who don’t leave a gift to charity. I admit, you could also stop smoking or drinking, but then life wouldn’t be as much fun. Giving is good for you and its fun. People who give report feeling more connected to their community. That connection translates to a healthier you and a longer life.
Live forever! After a longer lifetime of volunteering, donating and guiding your favorite nonprofit, school and church, why let something like dying stop your giving? You can create your own permanent fund to endow your giving, in your name, for generations. Your charitable fund, its good work and your name will live forever. Think of it as a little bit of immortality for your generosity.
Give less to government! Did you know that in 2017 and 2018, Adams County sent more than $6 million a year to Harrisburg in the form of inheritance taxes? According to Karen Heflin, Adams County’s Register of Wills, her office has already forwarded $5 million to Harrisburg so far this year. You can help Karen reduce that amount by redirecting a larger portion of your estate to charity. Talk to your estate or financial advisors about reducing your estate’s inheritance tax and increasing your charitable giving.
Inspire others! We all like to be acknowledged for our generosity, but being public about your giving is truly inspirational. Creating a generous community starts with you. In addition to all the good things that come with giving; a longer life, a lasting legacy and lower taxes, you also have the power to inspire others. This is not about how much money you have to give, it’s about what you do with the money you have. Giving matters and it inspires others.
What are your best kept secrets of giving? Share them with me, I’ll share them with others and together we’ll create a generous community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.