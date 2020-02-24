Census Day is right around the corner and the Adams County Library System is here to help. We all know the census is important, but did you know that it is also a constitutionally-required count of every person living in the United States? And, did you know the 2020 Census will be the first that will urge most households to respond online?
Beginning March 12, the Census Bureau will mail census materials to 95 percent of homes. Eighty percent of those homes will receive a letter inviting them to respond to the census online using a unique code. The other 20 percent will receive the same letter plus a paper questionnaire. All households will receive information about how to answer the census by telephone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.