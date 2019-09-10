It was another successful collection for the 2019 Back to School Project. Several local businesses and organizations came on board to help make it a wide-reaching effort. Wal-Mart, Giant Food Store, ACNB Bank, Adams County Library System, YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County, WellSpan Health, St. James Lutheran Church, S.C.C.A.P., Inc., Pella, Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg, Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum, Dollar General, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Gettysburg Times all helped by being drop-off locations for donations from the community or holding their own mini-drives. ACNB Bank donated a total of 1,716 items from customers and employees from their offices in the Adams-Hanover area. Not only did having donation boxes all throughout the county help bring in a large quantity of donations, but it allowed the project to reach all of Adams County and not just the Gettysburg area. It truly would not have been such a big success without all of the great community sponsors and support.
In addition to the business and organization support, monetary donations were received from private community members to help purchase any supplies that were lacking. These generous donations in total were $3,279 in cash donations; $25 in Wal-Mart gift cards; and $100 in Dollar General gift cards. Also, 340 book bags and 9,741 school supply items, including notebooks, folders and binders were generously donated by the community. 160 book bags and 1,237 items were additionally purchased so that every child registered would receive the items they needed to have a great start to their school year.
