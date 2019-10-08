“If we want children to flourish, to become truly empowered, then let us allow them to love the earth before we ask them to save it. Perhaps this is what Thoreau had in mind when he said, ‘the more slowly trees grow at first, the sounder they are at the core,’ and I think the same is true of human beings.” As a trailblazing environmental educator, David Sobel has been nurturing the ability of individuals to understand and care for nature for decades.
Strawberry Hill echoes this sentiment in our mission to inspire stewardship of our natural world by connecting the community with educational opportunities. This year, we are on track to educate more than 8,000 individuals through an incredible 250 environmental programs. While the majority of our program participants are ages 5 through 14, one is never too young or too old to be inspired and empowered to make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.