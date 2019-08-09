Wow, that was an exciting racquetball ball game this morning, and a good workout! Tuesday’s pick-up basketball game at noon was also a lot of fun and provided great conditioning. Oh, and I shouldn’t forget to mention those laps I swam in the pool last night — talk about healthy exercise and an enjoyable time!
I’m saying the same thing about working out at the YWCA at the age of 62 that I said when I was 12. And, with the same passion. It is such a positive, worthwhile experience.
When some of my friends found out I got a new job at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County they were envious. We all played high school sports back in the day, but even then we realized that staying in shape was a lifelong commitment to a healthy body and mind. In my younger days I played baseball, football and basketball. I also enjoyed swimming, running track and boxing (until one time when I forgot to duck and took a thunderous blow to the nose).
By the way, I’m the new executive assistant at the YW and my true focus will be on customer service and community relations.
I guess I was what they called a gym rat. I grew up near Towson, Maryland and was a regular at the local Y. Later in life I moved to Frederick, Maryland and quickly joined the Y there. I have met a lot of people while participating in activities or working out at the Y and have remained good friends with many.
One memorable day for me was in 1993 when my first child was born. I was working out in the fitness center when my wife called the front desk and asked to have me paged. This was before everyone carried a cell phone. The person who answered told her that they’re not allowed to page members. She cried and told the person that she’s about to have a baby and her husband must come home immediately. They paged me and I left pronto, all sweaty and smelly! It all worked out just fine, my daughter was born the next day.
She, too, is an athlete, as is my son. They both played several sports in high school and my son ran track (hurdles) in college. To this day I continue to swim, and play tennis, golf and b-ball.
Here at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County there are so many wonderful opportunities for our members and the community to participate in. Some are athletic in nature, others are intellectual and many are just plain fun activities. Here’s a preview of upcoming events:
• Adams County Heritage Festival, Sept. 15 at Gettysburg Area Rec Park – the YWCA co-sponsors this fun event with the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice.
• On Sept. 17, the YWCA will host a Brown Bag Lunch pertaining to Fruit Growers and Immigrant issues.
• The Encore Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk takes place on October 12. The race starts and ends at the YW.
Details about these events and others may be found on the YWCA website: www.ywcagettysburg.org.
I hope to see you in the fitness center or in the gym or pool one day soon.
