Did you know Baltimore had crabs? Lots of them. It was about the same time Seattle had pigs and Gettysburg had horses. But what caused it?
They and other places around the world created what’s often referred to as a “Cow Parade” So named after the city of Zurich created a literal parade of Fiberglas cows for local artists to decorate in 1998. These community art projects often take the totem animal of the sponsoring community and create an inspirational community art project. The projects usually end when uniquely decorated cows, crabs, horses or moose are auctioned off to benefit local charities.
Cynthia Salisbury is board secretary of the Adams County Community Foundation and a member of its grants distribution committee. She can be reached through the community foundation at info@adamscountycf.org or 717-337-0060.
