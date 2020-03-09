On March 1, one of the most colorful figures of Nicaraguan history died at the age of 95. The headline for Ernesto Cardenal’s obituary in the New York Times called him “a priest, poet and a revolutionary.” He was those things and more, and he greatly if indirectly influenced one aspect of the work done by Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city project between Nicaragua and Gettysburg that began in 1984.
An ordained priest, Cardenal defied the Roman Catholic Church in the 1980s by taking the position of minister of culture in the Sandinista government. In 1979, the Sandinistas had overthrown the U.S.-backed Somoza dictatorship that ruled the country for over 40 years. He believed that religious faith and revolution were the same, and that people of faith had to stand against tyranny and repression even when that meant political advocacy.
