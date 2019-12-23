The tradition of lighting a National Christmas Tree in the nation’s capital began in 1913, when a tree was lit with electric lights near the Capitol Building. President Wilson did not take part in the lighting. The first president to do so was President Calvin Coolidge, who pushed a button to light a tree near the White House in 1923. The tradition of a national tree continues today during the annual holiday celebration in the nation’s capital.
Following WWII and the Korean Conflict, the annual tree lighting became part of an extended celebration known as the Pageant of Peace. On Dec. 17, 1954, during his second Christmas in the White House, President Eisenhower opened the first Pageant of Peace with remarks and the lighting of the national tree. The pageant’s originators wanted the event to be a celebration of peace throughout the world in the spirit of the Christmas season.
