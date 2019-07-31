Summer is here, the weather is hot and it’s time to think picnics. Of course, any summer picnic is great, but I’m thinking of one you won’t want to miss. The Land Conservancy of Adams County summer picnic is set for Aug. 18, at 320 Scott Road, Gettysburg.
This 123-acre property is located along a beautiful, serene stretch of the Marsh Creek corridor just a short distance upstream from Sachs Covered Bridge. This magnificent farm is one of several on this one-mile short road that was preserved by the Land Conservancy of Adams County more than a dozen years ago. From 2004 to 2006, all the properties with a Scott Road address (with the exception of a single acre) were preserved. These four farms had been worked and inhabited by the Scott family since 1741, when Abraham Scott received a warrant from William Penn’s sons. My wife and I purchased this farm in 2017 and have spent the last two years renovating this federal-style stone-and-wood home to its original circa-1870 glory (with a few hidden, modern amenities). We are the first non-Scott owners of a farm on this road. My wife, who has deep Gettysburg roots, spent hours attempting to prove she is related to the Scotts, but to no avail. Regardless, we are doing our best to honor the Scott family heritage as we renovate, decorate and move forward.
The picnic festivities will be located in and around an 80-by-40-foot bank barn just behind the house. This impressive and largely original structure was constructed in much the same way as the bank barn at the Eisenhower National Historic Site just a couple miles away. Scott family records indicate Ike and at least one Scott played poker together, likely at each other’s home. Our barn has been surveyed and listed on the Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) barn registry as #146. From this location, it is difficult to look in any direction and see property that hasn’t been preserved by our land conservancy. There will be something for everyone. Sit, relax and enjoy the views much as they were in late 1800s. Imagine retreating Confederate soldiers in the summer of 1863 crossing the ford at Marsh Creek onto this property and marching down a farm lane where this house would eventually be built a short time later. Enjoy an old-fashioned potluck meal and conversation with those who care about the mission of our land conservancy: to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County. There may even be some hop-infused, home-crafted beverages for the adult crowd to sample.
Come experience first-hand the benefit of protecting our county’s stunning, open spaces and historic, rural character. Enjoy a viewshed that will be preserved forever so that generations to come can do the same. Most importantly, bring your kids and grandkids if you’ve got them. We’ll have corn hole, croquet, bocce ball, a bounce house, face painting, and plenty of space for kids to run around. Expose them to a scenic, natural, park-like setting so they may fondly remember and grow to appreciate the beauty and tranquility we so often take for granted as residents of this remarkable county we call home. Please RSVP by Aug. 11 by calling the land conservancy at (717) 334-2828, and we hope to see you all there.
The land conservancy is an accredited 501©(3) member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County. For more information about the land conservancy and its upcoming summer picnic, call 717-334-2828, email LCAC@adamscounty.us, or visit the website www.LCACnet.org.
