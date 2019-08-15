There’s been much news lately concerning Pennsylvania’s commitment to cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay. Despite good news regarding the surge in submerged aquatic vegetation, record crab numbers and continued improvements in water clarity, computer modeling paints a bleak picture concerning PA’s contribution to the Bay. Pennsylvania remains the biggest contributor of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment to the Chesapeake Bay.
To that end, PA began working on a new Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) with an emphasis on local involvement. Adams County agreed to serve as one of four pilot counties to develop this phase three WIP. With the cooperation of the Office of Planning and Development, a WIP was developed which emphasized a three-pronged approach for meeting nutrient and sediment reduction goals established for the county.
The first prong is to reduce nutrients applied to the land. For agriculture, that means developing and implementing nutrient management plans. These plans account for nutrients applied from manure and fertilizer as well as previous crops. The goal is to match the nutrients applied to the nutrients needed by the crop, thus reducing the potential for excess nutrient applications. Soil testing and manure testing are important components of this planning so that accurate balancing can be achieved. For urban areas this means proper soil testing and application of lawn fertilizer as well as turf and golf course fertility management. Avoiding a build up of nutrients in the soil lessens the potential for runoff.
The second prong is to reduce runoff from the land. For agriculture, a soil conservation plan is developed to reduce erosion and keep topsoil in place. Soil saving practices such as diversions, terraces and grassed waterways are planned where water runoff begins to concentrate and potentially cause erosion. Practices such as conservation tillage, no-till and cover crops improve water infiltration as it builds organic matter. Barnyards and feeding areas are designed and located in the proper area to lessen the potential for polluted runoff. Pastures are managed to keep good vegetated cover. In urban areas, installing things like permeable pavement, rain gardens, grass swales and tree plantings all increase water infiltration and reduces runoff.
The third prong of the WIP is to treat runoff that does occur. The installation of buffers along streams, drainageways, road ditches etc. help to treat runoff. Before water develops concentrated flow, having it pass through grass buffers allows sediment and nutrients to settle out. While grass does a good job at treating runoff, trees do even better! In fact, trees along a stream not only treat runoff coming through the buffer, they help in cleaning up the water in the stream as well. It is a good idea to have a resource professional identify which options are best for a given site.
Admittedly, the County WIP has lofty goals. Many hurdles exist to reaching them including: funding, additional staff, support from state and federal agencies, changes in regulations and even some changes in law. But a clean Chesapeake Bay really means clean water here in Adams County, something we can all get behind. For more information on the Adams County Watershed Implementation Plan or how you can help, please contact the Adams County Conservation District at 717-334-0636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.