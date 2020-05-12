Donna needs to return to work. The business she works for is slowly opening for customers next week. The owner even offers a few additional dollars more than she is used to making. But Donna cannot go back to work, not because of being ill from COVID-19 or fear of losing unemployment benefits. Donna, a single mother, cannot work because there is no one to watch her 3-year-old daughter. The childcare center is closed because of the pandemic and there are not relatives living nearby who can help.
As businesses slowly open back up, most childcare facilities and schools are not opening just yet. Guidelines and support for centers have not been clearly defined or communicated from governing state agencies. Parents are facing the reality of not having quality and safe childcare available. Childcare is the foundation of getting people back to work. And yet, most of these facilities operate on very thin margins and may not survive the closures. Childcare providers are essential for working families.
