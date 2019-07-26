If the first time your family is talking about your charitable legacy is at your funeral, then I think you may have waited too long. But it happens all the time. And when it does, it’s only natural that your loved ones might be inclined to support a charity associated with how you died rather than those that enriched how you lived. It’s a normal reaction in the moment.
But rather than leave such an important decision to the last minute, with someone who will need to make many important last-minute decisions for you, consider creating your own charitable legacy now with a letter from the heart.
In the process of creating a charitable fund, or planning for a final endowment gift to an organization, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) creates a fund agreement that outlines the name of the fund, what the gift will accomplish and who will be responsible for ensuring that your wishes are carried out.
That’s the technical side of the gift.
But we also encourage donors to write a letter from the heart. A letter to the lives that follow.
Sometimes it’s a letter to a spouse, explaining how the gift fulfills a long-ago promise made to each other before the time consuming and incredibly rewarding welcome of children and careers redirected a desire to volunteer for a cause or support a place.
Sometimes it’s a letter to children or members of future generations not yet born, explaining how the gift defines what it means to be a member of the family. How it upholds traditions, fulfills the family mission.
We also encourage donors to write a letter of intent to the future board of any organization where they leave a legacy gift, especially when that gift is earmarked for endowment. Clarity is key here. Some nonprofits have permanent endowment funds that are meant to last forever, but most do not. If you don’t want your final gift to be spend down quickly, tell them. Not all legacy letters are warm and fuzzy. Some are direct and set high expectations.
Families and nonprofits welcome these letters from the heart because they provide the intention and spirit of how and why the gift was made.
I often encourage people to create a charitable legacy based on what enriched their life, rather than how they died. My own charitable legacy will support the places I’ve lived and the nonprofits I’ve served. If I die by a certain disease or accident, my family knows not to create the Ralph Serpe “Don’t Die This Way” Foundation. They know it is my intent to celebrate the people, places and things in my life that I couldn’t imagine others living without.
Which brings me back to you. When you’re ready to give back, who will decide your charitable legacy? Are you sharing your intentions with family and friends now or have you decided to wait? Let me know. I can be reached at rserpe@adamscountycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.