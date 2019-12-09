“Who causes such joy?” is the cry on the streets of Leon, Nicaragua during this month. The answer doesn’t exactly match the question: “The birth of Mary!”
Tis the season of shrines to Mary, mother of Jesus, set up in homes throughout this city, Nicaragua’s second-largest and a sister city of Gettysburg. Families go on trick-or-treat excursions to these shrines, many of them beautiful works of art. Cookies and candies are handed out as if it were Halloween. The month is also filled with parades and marching bands that invoke nothing so much as Mardi Gras. There are themes to the parades, such as the birth and death of Christ, as well as a parade day focused on indigenous myths and legends of Leon — the headless priest, the giant golden crab and a cornucopia of witches whose roles are to punish adulterous men. The holiday season in Nicaragua builds to Dec. 24, known as The Good Night. Gifts are exchanged, but it’s not the wholesale retail holiday of the U.S., in part since Nicaragua is still the second-poorest country in the western hemisphere. Many families, especially in rural areas, simply can’t afford Christmas shopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.