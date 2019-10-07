Ah, fall. It’s the time of year when the air is crisp and colors of burnt oranges, crisp crimsons and vibrant yellows paint the landscape. Autumn is one of the most beautiful seasons in Adams County and is also one of our destination’s most popular for visitors. To help promote this time of year, Destination Gettysburg has many initiatives planned.
Our communications department is working on attracting journalists to the destination to experience it first-hand. We’re planning a media tour Oct. 12-15 and have a total of 10 journalists from publications including Budget Travel, Travel Channel, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Condé Nast Traveler, in addition to bloggers from Washington D.C. and New York City. These writers will experience fall in Gettysburg and participate in activities including the Adams County Pour Tour, horseback riding, pick-your-own in the orchard and of course, the National Apple Harvest Festival. While we don’t anticipate these stories to run this year, this allows these journalists to experience it and pitch it next year to be in glossy national print publications as they typically work at least six months ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.