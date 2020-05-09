During the coronavirus pandemic firearms sales have increased in the U.S. So have gun suicides, and calls to domestic violence hotlines. Firearms injure and kill people, not viruses. In Adams County, there are typically about 16 gun suicides each year, according to the coroner.
But in the first quarter of 2020 seven people have already died from gun suicide, a number confirmed by the coroner who noted none are believe to have been related to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Five died from gun suicide in March alone. Depression and firearms can be a lethal combination, so please publicize the Suicide Prevention hotline number, 1-800-273-8255(TALK), and urge legislators to pass Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) to keep firearms from those who are a threat to themselves or others. ERPO bills in the PA Senate and House are SB90 and HB1075; in Congress they are S506 and HR1236. And the number of our local Domestic Violence Crisis hotline, YWCA Hanover Safe Home, is 717-632-0007.
