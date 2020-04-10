Today and every day, WellSpan stands as a prepared and trusted partner. In times of uncertainty — such as during this fight against COVID-19 — strong partnerships can make all the difference in improving the health of our communities.
We can work together, as one united front, to slow the spread and keep our friends and neighbors safe. WellSpan continues to take nation-leading, proactive action to serve our communities while ensuring the safety of our physicians, advanced practice clinicians and team members. I am incredibly proud of all the caregivers across our communities for their tremendous dedication, day in and day out, serving on the front lines of this pandemic.
