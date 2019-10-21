The 2019 farmers market season is just about over. We are so appreciative to all of you who came out to support our growers and producers, and I hope you will take the opportunity to join us one last time this Saturday, Oct. 26., before the market is done for the year. There’s a lot to be proud of as we close out the season and we have you to thank for that.
This year our market exceeded $40,000 in community outreach program sales, including our Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/ Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) “Double Dollars” program, our Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program matching initiative, the Healthy Options Program, and WellSpan Market Bucks, among others. Since we began these initiatives in 2011, community outreach program spending has increased by 250%. This is a sure sign we are reaching families who need these resources the most, and that our programs are having a positive impact on the health of residents and on the local economy.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the ACFMA, and an Adams County native who currently lives in Gettysburg. If you have any questions about the ACFMA you can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org.
