The holiday season is just around the corner and with it comes buying, wrapping and gifting that substantially increases the amount of solid waste we generate. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s period than any other time of year. This prompts me to suggest ways readers can reduce, reuse, and recycle during the holidays.
When shopping, of course bring your reusable tote bag rather than accepting a separate bag for each purchase. Place small purchases, along with your receipt, in your tote. Ask for either a box or a bag for an item instead of collecting both. Choose products that are minimally packaged. Shopping through the Internet for holiday gifts is quick and easy, but only support companies that use environmentally-friendly shipping materials such as paper instead of polystyrene packing “peanuts.” Take bubblewrap and “peanuts” for reuse to businesses like Goin’ Postal at The Outlets. After you have completed your mail shopping, remove your name from catalogue mailing lists by writing to: Direct Marketing Association P.O. Box 9008 Farmingdale, NY 11735. Fortunately, magazines and catalogs can be recycled.
